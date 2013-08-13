Anthony Weiner Gave A Huge Hint Last Night That Hillary Clinton Is Running In 2016

New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner hinted Monday night that a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign is in development — and that his wife, Huma Abedin, will have a role in that campaign.

During the latest instalment of the BuzzFeed Brews series Monday night, editor-in-chief Ben Smith asked Weiner about his relationship with the Clintons in light of recent revelations about lewd online relationships. Smith also asked Weiner, directly, if Abedin — a longtime Hillary Clinton aide and friend of the former first couple — would have a role on Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

“I do,” Weiner said. When pressed by Smith for more details, Weiner joked, “I’m not telling you.”

Weiner said that he believed he had “hurt” Abedin’s standing both personally and professionally. The Clintons have not been involved in the New York City mayoral race, but some associates have stepped in on Abedin’s behalf at points.

Philippe Reines, the personal spokesman and longtime adviser to Hillary Clinton, reportedly lashed out at Weiner during a conference call after the latest sexting revelations.

Weiner said that the treatment of Abedin by the press and public, however, was “unfair.”

“You know, we made a decision that these things were behind us,” he said. “And we made a calculated gamble on the question of whether or not citizens would be more interested in their personal — their family’s future than in my personal failings that are behind me. And she’s gotten roughed up. And it’s been completely unfair in my view.”

Here’s the full video of Weiner’s interview (the relevant part comes around the 20-minute mark):

