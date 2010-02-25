Hillary Clinton Sued For 2008 Death Of Motorcade Police Officer

During Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, a Dallas motorcycle officer was tragically killed when he wrecked while trying to block traffic for Clinton’s motorcade.



The family of Officer Victor Lozada has sued Clinton, her official campaign entity, the City of Dallas and the motorcycle helmet manufacturer, the Tex Parte Blog reported.

The allegations include claims that Lozada was not properly trained to participate in the motorcade and, as related to Clinton, that the campaign did not give adequate notice of the need for the motorcade so as to allow for proper preparation.

While the specific details of the day and the motorcade will come to light during discovery, we doubt the allegations against the current Secretary of State will get too far. Though we imagine advanced notice is good for anything requiring multiple vehicles moving at increased speeds, motorcades by their nature are often used in emergencies. That Clinton’s failure to provide “adequate notice” would lead to the death of an officer would be considered “foreseeable” under a negligence standard is highly unlikely.

It is certainly a sad situation, but one that is not likely to end in liability on the part of either Clinton or her campaign.

The Tex Parte Blog’s full report, and a copy of the complaint, are here.

