PHOTOS: Hillary and Bill Clinton cast their votes on Election Day

Hillary and Bill Clinton cast their votes Tuesday morning near their home in Chappaqua, New York.

They arrived at Douglas G. Graffin Elementary School at about 8 a.m. and were greeted by a cheering crowd, according to the New York Post.

“I’ll do the very best I can if I’m fortunate enough to win today,” Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president, said on her way out of the polling station, according to the Post.

If Clinton wins, she’ll make history as the first female president of the US. And her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will be the first “first gentleman” the country has seen.

Check out the photos:

NOW WATCH: A model that has correctly predicted the presidential election since 1980 says Clinton will have a landslide victory



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.