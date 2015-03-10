America has a problem with Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush

REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks to members of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries during their annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 10, 2014.

A new poll of the 2016 presidential race contains a frightening figure for two of the top candidates, Republican Jeb Bush and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

According to the poll, which was released Monday and was conducted by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal, 39% of voters would prefer a president who wasn’t from the Bush or Clinton political dynasties.

That’s scary for Bush and Clinton as it is a problem with no obvious fix.

Bush is the son of former President George H.W. Bush and the brother of former President George W. Bush. Clinton’s husband is former President Bill Clinton.

That 39% wasn’t the only negative number that came out Monday.

The pollsters asked respondents whether they would feel more or less favourable about a presidential candidate who was not from the Bush or Clinton families. About 22% of voters said they would feel “much more favourable” about a candidate who was not from the two families and 17% said they would have a “somewhat more favourable” impression about someone who is not a Bush or Clinton.

Only 8% of voters indicated they would feel less favourable about a candidate who was not a Bush or a Clinton. 51% were undecided about the question and 2% were not sure.

These numbers clearly show their family ties could be an obstacle for both Clinton and Bush as they mull whether to enter the 2016 race.

AP/Jae C. Hong Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush addresses the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012.

And the question about their families wasn’t the only part of the poll that looked bad for Bush and Clinton. The pollsters asked voters what they thought about potential Bush and Clinton presidencies. A majority of respondents said either candidate would “represent too much of a return to the policies of the past” if they were elected.

The poll found 60% of voters believe Bush would be a “return to the policies of the past” compared to just 27% who said he would “provide the new ideas and vision the country will need for the future.”

Clinton’s numbers were slightly better. The poll showed 51% of respondents thought she would be too much of a “return to the policies of the past” and 44% said she would bring “new ideas.”

However, there were also indications that both Clinton and Bush could get past this issue.

The poll showed 49% of Republican primary voters could see themselves supporting Bush. This made him one of the top four potential GOP candidates behind Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who had the support of 56% of voters, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who was at 53%, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who had 52%.

While Bush is likely going to face a crowded primary field, so far, Clinton is expected to have little competition. The poll showed 63% of Democrats are satisfied with the current choices they have in the primary and 61% are not concerned about whether a Clinton will face a challenger. Only 38% of Democrats polled indicated they hope an opponent for Clinton emerges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.