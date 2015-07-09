Hillary and Jeb are jabbing each other on Twitter over the American workweek

AP/Charlie Neibergall Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Two leading presidential candidates are having a minor Twitter spat over the American workweek.

The dispute is based on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) saying Wednesday that “people need to work longer hours” in order to jump-start the US economy.

“My aspiration for the country — and I believe we can achieve it — is 4% growth as far as the eye can see,” he said, according to The Washington Post. “Which means we have to be a lot more productive, workforce participation has to rise from its all-time modern lows. It means that people need to work longer hours and, through their productivity, gain more income for their families.”

Democrats, including Clinton, jumped on Bush’s remarks as a sign that he’s out of touch with Americans already working long hours.

Clinton, not mentioning Bush by name, posted a chart on Twitter to prove her point:

Anyone who believes Americans aren’t working hard enough hasn’t met enough American workers. pic.twitter.com/wyS1p8zcDo

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 9, 2015

Bush responded directly on Thursday morning. He tweeted that he was talking about part-time workers gaining full-time employment and that it is Clinton who is out of touch:

Anyone who discounts 6.5 million people stuck in part-time work & seeking full-time jobs hasnt listened to working Americans @hillaryclinton

— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) July 9, 2015

