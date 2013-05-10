Washington Is Freaking Out Over Prince Harry's Visit To Capitol Hill

Pamela Engel
Prince Harry Pippa Middleton impersonators

Capitol Hill is abuzz today as Prince Harry visits in Washington, D.C. for the first stop of his U.S. tour.

BuzzFeed has a guide to stalking the prince during his visit to America and USA Today is encouraging people to send in pictures via the Twitter hashtag #royalwatch. 

Reporters are hot on his trail, tweeting pictures of the royal and taking video clips of women squealing in the Capitol as he tours an exhibit and talks to Sen. John McCain.

Here are some of the shots being posted on Twitter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.