Washington Is Freaking Out Over Prince Harry's Visit To Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill is abuzz today as Prince Harry visits in Washington, D.C. for the first stop of his U.S. tour.



BuzzFeed has a guide to stalking the prince during his visit to America and USA Today is encouraging people to send in pictures via the Twitter hashtag #royalwatch.

Reporters are hot on his trail, tweeting pictures of the royal and taking video clips of women squealing in the Capitol as he tours an exhibit and talks to Sen. John McCain.

Here are some of the shots being posted on Twitter:

(Female) Senate staffers out in force to welcome Prince Harry vine.co/v/b2VVVDuvJE0

— Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) May 9, 2013

Harry + McCain twitter.com/MaxFosterCNN/s…

— Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) May 9, 2013

Another shot of #princeharry twitter.com/hjacksonAP/sta…

— Henry C.J. Jackson (@hjacksonAP) May 9, 2013

Prince Harry with John McCain: (via @mattlaslo) twitter.com/MichelleFields…

— Michelle Fields (@MichelleFields) May 9, 2013

— Priscilla Huff (@phuffdaddy) May 9, 2013

Prince Harry checking his watch. twitter.com/alexis_levinso… — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 9, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.