Capitol Hill staffer arrested after bringing gun to House of Representatives building, Capitol police say

The Longworth building in Washington DC dkfielding / Getty Images

A Capitol Hill staffer brought a gun to a House of Representatives building on Thursday morning, police said.

US Capitol Police said they spotted a gun in an x-ray scan and tracked down a man four minutes later.

Police arrested Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, who works at the House Chief Administrative Office.

A Capitol Hill staffer brought a gun to a House of Representatives building on Thursday morning, US Capitol Hill police said.

Officers at the Longworth Building spotted the gun during an x-ray scan at a security checkpoint, police said.

Police say they tracked down and arrested the person who brought in the gun four minutes later.

Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, who works at the House Chief Administrative Office, told police he forget that he had a gun in his bag.

He’s being charged with carrying a pistol without a license, police said.

Capitol police said they’re still investigating the situation.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.