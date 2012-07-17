Here's What We Saw At The Amazing Mormon Pageant In Upstate New York

Grace Wyler / Business Insider



PALMYRA, N.Y. – Curiosity and speculation about the Mormon religion has reached new heights this year, as the presidential candidacy of Mitt Romney sparks what amounts to a national intro course on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.For those looking for a crash course into the history of Mormonism and its beliefs, there is perhaps no better place than the annual Hill Cumorah pageant, an elaborate Mormon spectacle that takes place here every July.

For one week every summer, thousands of Mormons descend upon the tiny hamlet outside of Rochester to see the pageant, which is staged on the very hill where the founder of Mormonism, Joseph Smith, is said to have found the golden tablets that contained what is now the Book of Mormon.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the pageant, so it seemed like a great time to make a trek to the Finger Lakes and find out what Hill Cumorah is all about. The show, which recreates scenes from the Book of Mormon, is breathtaking — with a cast of 750 and special effects worthy of Broadway, it is a cross between a substance-free Coachella Festival and a blue-eyed hajj.

