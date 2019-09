U.S. labour Secretary Hilda Solis spoke to CNBC after the jobs report release today and made an effort to spin the report as a positive for the amount of jobs the U.S. has gained in this recovery.



She spent a significant amount of time in the interview hiding behind a chart. It certainly wasn’t this one.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.