Take A Peek Inside Hilary Swank's $9.5 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has just listed her 6-bedroom Pacific Palisades mansion for $9.495 million.The Million Dollar Baby star bought the mansion back in 2007 for $5.8 million when she reportedly began dating talent agent John Campisi. Now the rumour mill is saying that the reason for the sale is that the couple recently split last month.

The 1928 ocean-view Mediterranean-style mansion is three stories and has been restored by the Santa Monica- and Santa Barbara-based architects Mark Appleton & Associates along with NYC designer Mark Zeff.

The beautiful California property is miles away from Swank’s humble trailer park upbringing, to say the least. The actress still owns an apartment in New York City. [via Realtor.com]

The backyard features a saltwater swimming pool and spa with poolside cabana.

The pool is adjacent to an outdoor kitchen and barbecue station with dining area.

The top floor has an outdoor terrace that overlooks the backyard.

Another outdoor fireplace is surrounded by vegetation and lounge furniture.

Iron wrought gates and a distinctive chandelier greet guests in the entryway.

The step-down living room is lit by twin chandeliers and has a fireplace.

The kitchen features a centre island and a wood beamed ceiling.

The open-plan kitchen and dining space includes an adjoining breakfast area with big, built-in banquette.

The top-floor master suite has a corner fireplace, arched windows, and a small ocean-view terrace.

The lower level has a lounge area complete with state-of-the-art surround sound theatre furnished with custom leather recliners for 17 guests.

