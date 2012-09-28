Take A Peek Inside Hilary Swank's $9.5 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Photo: Realtor.com

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has just listed her 6-bedroom Pacific Palisades mansion for $9.495 million.The Million Dollar Baby star bought the mansion back in 2007 for $5.8 million when she reportedly began dating talent agent John Campisi. Now the rumour mill is saying that the reason for the sale is that the couple recently split last month.



The 1928 ocean-view Mediterranean-style mansion is three stories and has been restored by the Santa Monica- and Santa Barbara-based architects Mark Appleton & Associates along with NYC designer Mark Zeff.

The beautiful California property is miles away from Swank’s humble trailer park upbringing, to say the least. The actress still owns an apartment in New York City. [via Realtor.com]

