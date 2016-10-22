Hilary Swank says after winning 2 Oscars she was still offered 5% of her male costar's pay

Hilary Swank proves that even if you’ve won an Oscar (or two), the struggle is very real for actresses in Hollywood.

Swank took part in a women’s dinner taped for Chelsea Handler’s Netflix talk show “Chelsea” this week and explained that winning Oscars didn’t automatically place her on easy street.

For example, she spent some time not knowing that her salary for “Boys Don’t Cry,” the breakout film that earned Swank her first Oscar in 2000, wasn’t enough to get health insurance.

“When I did ‘Boys Don’t Cry,’ I was 24 years old. I made $3,000,” Swank told the other women. “In order to have health insurance, you have to make $5,000. So I didn’t even know that I didn’t have health insurance until I went in and tried to get a prescription filled… I had an Academy Award, no health insurance.”

Swank clearly learned how to keep an eye on her salaries as she moved along. After winning a second Oscar for “Million Dollar Baby” in 2005, she discovered the harsh reality of Hollywood’s wage gap for women.

“Then I win my second Academy Award,” Swank said, “and the next couple movies later, I get offered a movie. But the male hadn’t had any kind of critical success, but had been in a movie where he was ‘hot.’ And he got offered $10 million, and I got offered $500,000.”

That comes out to just 5% of what the male actor was offered. Swank said she turned down the job and was replaced by a newcomer who made just $50,000.

“So they made a savings of 450 to probably give the guy his bonuses,” Swank said.

Watch a portion of the interview from “Chelsea” below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.