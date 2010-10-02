Hilary Schneider's Exit From Yahoo Clouds Newspaper Consortium

Hilary Schneider.

The departure of Hilary Schneider at Yahoo could be a major blow to the Newspaper Consortium she founded, as well as many of the 800 newspapers that count on the partnership to boost their online revenues.The four-year old Newspaper Consortium was formed to help publishers in two ways: By giving them the opportunity to sell unsold inventory on the vast number of websites operated by Yahoo and by using data supplied by Yahoo to increase the rates that publishers charge for targeted advertising on their sites.



But the future of the consortium, which has had several ups and downs in its short life, could be endangered by the upcoming departure of Hilary Schneider, a former senior vice president at Knight Ridder who rose to the position of executive vice president for the Americas at Yahoo.

