After news broke this week that that Yahoo’s ad boss Joanne Bradford was quiting, EVP Hilary Schneider quickly emailed employees to say that she’d hold down the fort in the interim, a spokesperson tells us.



See Also: Yahoos Want Seth Dallaire As The Next Sales Boss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.