Hilary Rosen Just Made A FULL Apology To Ann Romney

Democratic advisor Hilary Rosen has issued a full apology for her comment that Ann Romney “has never worked a day in her life.”



Here’s the statement, courtesy of Talking Points Memo:

“Let’s put the faux ‘war against stay at home mums’ to rest once and for all. As a mum I know that raising children is the hardest job there is. As a pundit, I know my words on CNN last night were poorly chosen. In response to Mitt Romney on the campaign trail referring to his wife as a better person to answer questions about women than he is, I was discussing his poor record on the plight of women’s financial struggles. Here is my more fulsome view of the issues. As a partner in a firm full of women who work outside of the home as well as stay at home mothers, all with plenty of children, gender equality is not a talking point for me. It is an issue I live every day. I apologise to Ann Romney and anyone else who was offended. Let’s declare peace in this phony war and go back to focus on the substance.”

The apology is a major departure from Rosen’s earlier responses to the flare-up. Despite backlash from Democrats and Republicans alike, Rosen previously doubled down on her comments and even penned a Huffington Post op-ed today in which she wrote: “Spare me the faux anger from the right who view the issue of women’s rights and advancement as a way to score political points.”





