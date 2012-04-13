Twitter Is Destroying The Democrats For Hilary Rosen Putting Down Ann Romney

Photo: Flickr/ Gage Skidmore

You knew it was going happen. Both Ann Romney and Hilary Rosen are already trending on Twitter.As soon as news broke of Democratic advisor Hilary Rosen’ criticised Ann Romney by saying she has “never worked a day in her life,” comments started pouring into Twitter.



While some came to the defence of Rosen, overwhelmingly, the sentiment was that she was out of line for saying Romney, a mother of five, hasn’t worked.

Here are some of the best tweets to come out so far.

