Hilary Duff admits she's 'wildly addicted' to Tinder and has her first date tonight

Hilary Duff is swiping left and right on popular dating app Tinder, and tonight she’s going on her first date with one of her potential matches.

Stars! They’re just like us.

Duff, who is currently divorcing hockey player Mike Comrie, is living in Brooklyn as she films “Younger” for TV Land.

She admits she finds Tinder to be “wildly addicting” and is currently matched with about nine different guys on the app.

She tells E! she’s super nervous for her date, but has no idea if the dudes she’s chatting with know she’s a celebrity.

“I think some people know,” she says. “You only have your first name. Some people don’t know. I think some people act like they don’t know but they do. And a lot of people are like, ‘This is a joke, right?'”

Single guys, pay attention; this is what she’s looking for. (This applies to most women — cut it out with the shirtless mirror selfies, guys!)

“I think the first thing is obviously looks, which sounds super vain, but that is what you first go for: natural chemistry,” the single mum admitted. “Also what they say in their profile has to be funny. I don’t want to see a shirtless, mirror selfie. That is instantly a left. I don’t know. Someone who looks like they like to do fun things and someone who can make you laugh in their profile. My profile says: Let’s eat pizza. I’ve had a lot of convos because of that.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.