Hilary Duff’s 15 best movies, ranked by critics

Hilary Duff starred alongside her real-life sister, Haylie, in “Material Girls” in 2006. It’s her lowest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Synopsis: Two out-of-touch heiress sisters lose all of their money and are forced to grapple with everyday tasks such as taking public transportation and wearing last year’s clothes while working to save their father’s company.

“Haylie and sister Hilary Duff just don’t have the comedy stylings to sell this half-baked story of heiress sisters battling to save their dad’s cosmetics empire from ruin,” wrote Stella Papamichael of the BBC.