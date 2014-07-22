Here Are The Silliest Softball Questions Hillary Clinton Answered On Facebook

Hillary Clinton visited Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California on Monday, and during her visit, she logged onto the social networking site to answer some questions about her new book “Hard Choices.” However, the digital Q&A wasn’t exactly enlightening. Nearly half of the 20 questions were softballs that didn’t provide much insight into Clinton’s personality or political positions.

Here are the silliest questions Clinton answered during her Facebook chat.

Hillary revealed her true feelings for dogs.





She answered a question about whether she’s running for president in 2016 — without actually answering it.

Shockingly, Hillary isn’t dreading the imminent arrival of her daughter Chelsea’s first child.

When her grandchild arrives, she will read it “Goodnight Moon.”

Hillary also identified her favourite book.





She agreed to sign some copies of her book for fans.









Hillary may one day visit Chicago.





And Hillary did not mention her grandmother’s house in her book about her time as secretary of state.





