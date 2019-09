Earlier today Hilary Clinton addressed the allegations that WikiLeaks had released “secret” State Department cables that encouraged low-level spying by Clinton on U.N. Diplomats. (The video of her statement is below)



She did not comment on confirm or deny specific information about these cables, although she said that the documents revealed no wrongdoing by the U.S. Government.

However, Clinton said that “the United States deeply regrets the disclosure of any information that was intended to be confidential, including private discussions between counterparts or our diplomats personal assessments and observations.”

She went on to call the Wikileaks’ release an “attack on America’s foreign policy interests” and on the international community.

Clinton was the first senior member of President Obama’s cabinet to officially comment on the Wikileaks release. Watch her statement below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.