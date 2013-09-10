Hillary Clinton Goes On The Record About Syria

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made her first public comments regarding Syria during an appearance at a forum on wildlife trafficking.

Clinton had met with President Obama at the White House earlier to talk about the ongoing situation in Syria.

Watch below her comments on Russia’s latest proposal that Syria place its stockpile of chemical weapons under international control as a way to avoid U.S. military strikes.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.