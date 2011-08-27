Hilariously, World Markets Are Turning Positive After Bernanke Bust And GDP Miss

What now? European markets were plunging earlier. U.S. markets opened down after a slight miss on Q2 GDP, and there was also a slight miss on consumer sentiment. When Bernanke offered no stimulus the Dow moved up to 1.8% into the red.



But then…

All of a sudden the Dow is up 0.2% and the NASDAQ is up 1.3%.

Europe is still in the red, but the FTSE and the DAX both gained around 100 points in the past hour. The CAC 40 is up 50 points in the same time.

