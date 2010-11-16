Exported American TV Shows And Movies With Titles Hilariously Lost In Translation

We’re now exporting “Jersey Shore’ to Japan.



Because the average Japanese viewer has no clue about U.S. geography, MTV re-titled it “Macaroni Rascals.”

If that isn’t offensive enough, the translation “Macaroni Rascals” is actually the polite translation. The real translation is closer to “Macaroni arseholes.”

“Jersey Shore” is only the latest popular American show or movie that’s title is hilariously lost in translation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.