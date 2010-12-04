Hilariously, The Market Dive Has Now Been Completely Eliminated

Photo:

The bears can’t even win when the numbers are horrible.Maybe this is that Fed Put that David Tepper was talking about? Good news and bad news are both good news for stocks, when the Fed is there. At least that’s one theory.



Also possible: The jobs number was an outlier.

Also possible: The jobs number will spur a quick resolution to tax and unemployment extension debates.

Also possible: THE FED IS MANIPULATING THE MARKET!

Anyway, the NASDAQ is higher and the other indices are basically flat.

