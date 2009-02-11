The Onion Skewers Sony (Video)

We got a laugh out of this one: The Onion’s “Sony Releases New Stupid Piece Of Shit That Doesn’t Fucking Work.“



Maybe the Onion was inspired by “BD-Live,” the confusing and ill-advised plan to integrate Blu-ray disc watching with instant messaging. (Huh?)

But we’re not out to pick on Sony (SNE), so we’ll add all consumer electronics companies should keep in mind that simplicity and elegance are business imperatives.



Sony Releases New Stupid Piece Of Shit That Doesn’t Fucking Work

