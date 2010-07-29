The Awl Posts Preppy Names Of People Attending Dorrian's 50th Anniversary

This is funny: The Awl has posted a list of 50 people who are attending the popular bar, Dorrian’s Red Hand, on its 50th Anniversary.They’re all pretty preppy-sounding.
What’s also interesting is the Awl choice of photo to go alongside the list: the preppy killer (who struck Dorrians in the 80s).
We’ve chosen a picture of someone who was found sleeping, on the ground, outside an upper east side apartment building about two weeks ago, presumably after a night at Dorrian’s (the apartment building is barely a block away) instead. It just gives a much more accurate idea of what goes on there. (Photo was taken after he was woken up and asked if he needed help of course.)
The names:
50. Kingsley Crawford
49. Harry William Cyphers IV
48. Leckie Roberts
47. Madison Calvert
46. Victoria Alfred-Smythe
45. Chase Rowan
44. Taylor Alexandra Karns
43. Brynne Ashton
42. Jaxon Reilly
41. Ashton Abbot
40. Zachary Logan Gould
39. Devon Claire
38. Wynn Smith
37. Olivia Thacher
36. Thomas Burroughs Babcock
35. Bradford S Beckerman
34. Zachary James Fraser
33. Hunter Merghart
32. Jordan Winters Brock
31. Nils Vanderlip
30. Packy Burke
29. Thorson Rockwell
28. Blake T. Davis
27. Anne de la Mothe Karoubi
26. Emery Holton
25. Lisa Pilkington Brown
24. Craig Bradley Gibson Jr.
23. Jack Fennebresque
22. Welyn Craig
21. Megan Thumper Glynn
20. Townsend Ambrecht
19. Frances Browning Cain
18. Keeley Weir
17. Tyler Johnson Brock
16. Margaux Rogers
15. Alexandra Hancock
14. Wetherly Collins
13. Lindsay Torpey-Cross
12. Oliver Ames
11. Morgan DeChiel Glasebrook
10. Reeve Ballard
9. Briggs Elwell
8. Peer Pedersen
7. Missie B. Walker
6. Bodhi Ryan
5. David Archibald Sparrows
4. Kiely Turgeon
3. Trip Todd
2. Parker William Brickley
1. Devon Worthington
(We only know three.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.