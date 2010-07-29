The Awl Posts Preppy Names Of People Attending Dorrian's 50th Anniversary

Last Friday circa 3 AM near Dorrians

This is funny: The Awl has posted a list of 50 people who are attending the popular bar, Dorrian’s Red Hand, on its 50th Anniversary.They’re all pretty preppy-sounding.



What’s also interesting is the Awl choice of photo to go alongside the list: the preppy killer (who struck Dorrians in the 80s).

We’ve chosen a picture of someone who was found sleeping, on the ground, outside an upper east side apartment building about two weeks ago, presumably after a night at Dorrian’s (the apartment building is barely a block away) instead. It just gives a much more accurate idea of what goes on there. (Photo was taken after he was woken up and asked if he needed help of course.)

The names:

50. Kingsley Crawford

49. Harry William Cyphers IV

48. Leckie Roberts

47. Madison Calvert

46. Victoria Alfred-Smythe

45. Chase Rowan

44. Taylor Alexandra Karns

43. Brynne Ashton

42. Jaxon Reilly

41. Ashton Abbot

40. Zachary Logan Gould

39. Devon Claire

38. Wynn Smith

37. Olivia Thacher

36. Thomas Burroughs Babcock

35. Bradford S Beckerman

34. Zachary James Fraser

33. Hunter Merghart

32. Jordan Winters Brock

31. Nils Vanderlip

30. Packy Burke

29. Thorson Rockwell

28. Blake T. Davis

27. Anne de la Mothe Karoubi

26. Emery Holton

25. Lisa Pilkington Brown

24. Craig Bradley Gibson Jr.

23. Jack Fennebresque

22. Welyn Craig

21. Megan Thumper Glynn

20. Townsend Ambrecht

19. Frances Browning Cain

18. Keeley Weir

17. Tyler Johnson Brock

16. Margaux Rogers

15. Alexandra Hancock

14. Wetherly Collins

13. Lindsay Torpey-Cross

12. Oliver Ames

11. Morgan DeChiel Glasebrook

10. Reeve Ballard

9. Briggs Elwell

8. Peer Pedersen

7. Missie B. Walker

6. Bodhi Ryan

5. David Archibald Sparrows

4. Kiely Turgeon

3. Trip Todd

2. Parker William Brickley

1. Devon Worthington

(We only know three.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.