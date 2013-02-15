A Flooded Field Caused An Epic Pile-Up Of Players During A Brazilian Soccer Game

Brazilian team Caxias lost to Internacional 2-0 last night in some of the worst field conditions we’ve ever seen.
There were deep puddles everywhere, and we imagine this made things almost unplayable.
In a particularly farcical moment, players started toppling over each other en masse after a free kick. It was an epic and hilarious pile-up (via Who Ate All The Pies):
After a goal, Leandro Damiao jumped in the water and splashed around. Pretty much a joke that they played this game in these conditions:
Photo: YouTube
