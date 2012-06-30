WATCH: Belgian Pranksters Turn The Tables On A Phone Company

Mobistar’s a phone company in Belgium that’s notorious for its terrible customer service, so the comedy show “Basta” decided to give them a taste of their own medicine.



In the video at about 5 a.m. in December, the comics leave a huge container right in front of Mobistar’s office, with the cast and a phone booth inside. When a customer service rep calls the booth to complain, all mayhem breaks loose as the comics give the rep the same runaround they’re used to receiving.

Watch the video below to see the whole thing unfold:

