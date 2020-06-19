15 hilarious photos of cats taken at the perfect time

Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Educational.

Over the years, Insider has compiled lists of funny photos of people and dogs – now it’s time for cats to get their due.

These 15 photos all show our feline friends being the hilarious animals we know they are.

Socks, President Bill Clinton’s cat, had to deal with paparazzi while he lived in the White House.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s time for cats to be recognised for their comedic genius, from their incredibly disapproving faces to their natural tendency to stalk their prey (even if it’s in front of cameras).

We chose 15 photos of cats that were taken at the perfect time for maximum laughs.

Keep scrolling to see what we’ve found.

This kitty is ready for a day at the office.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Not messing around.

Clearly, he has professional matters to attend to, like using his litter box and chasing around a laser pointer.

This dog needs to know he’s outnumbered.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images No dogs allowed.

Dogs may be bigger, but everyone knows cats are the smarter species.

This is a perfect reaction photo for anyone who’s ever been caught off guard.

Wang He/Getty Images Wow.

Not ready for his close-up.

On the contrary, this cat could be on “America’s Next Top Model.”

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images A cat poses during the Los Angeles Feline Film Festival.

Not even Tyra Banks could find something to critique here.

Any picture taken of Grumpy Cat was taken at the perfect time — look at that face.

David Livingston/Getty Images Grumpy Cat.

Sadly, Grumpy Cat, aka Tardar Sauce, died in May 2019. She was 7 years old.

But Grumpy Cat wasn’t the only cat with a mean mug.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Tizian, a Persian cat, gets a last-minute brushing.

This cat, named Tizian, didn’t appreciate getting her fur brushed.

This poor kitten has no idea what’s coming.

Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images Look up!

Typical sibling relationship.

Clearly, the life of a president’s pet comes with responsibility …

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Socks, hard at work.

Socks was the first pet while Bill Clinton was president. Obviously, Socks was involved in all matters of policy and diplomacy – he even sat at the president’s desk.

… and fame.

MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images Socks the Cat.

Being famous isn’t easy.

This tiger cub is just doing a bit of light reading.

Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images ‘Cats.’

I wonder what page would be that interesting to a tiger cub.

This rat needs to be careful — this looks like a scene straight out of a nature documentary.

MAURICIO DUENAS/AFP/Getty Images Watch out.

It’s the circle of life in action.

This kitten is jamming out.

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Getty Images It’s a bop.

Maybe he’s listening to “What’s New Pussycat?”

This is another perfect reaction photo.

saulgranda/Getty Images Total shock.

Whenever someone takes a joke a bit too far, or roasts you a little too hard, this will come in handy.

This feline is helping out with the chores.

Central Press/Getty Images Getting the rats all dry.

If only all cats were this helpful around the house.

This is taking the definition of “the cat’s meow” to a whole new level.

Bettmann/Getty Images Singing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.