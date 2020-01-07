18 hilarious photos that prove Kate Middleton is just like us

Mikhaila Friel
Star Max/ AP Images.Even Kate deals with windswept hair.
  • Kate Middleton‘s life completely changed when she became a member of the royal family in 2011.
  • Whether it be outings with the Queen or fancy state dinners, her day-to-day routine certainly appears to be glamorous.
  • However, the duchess still has her relatable moments.
  • From embracing bad hair days to getting starstruck while meeting pop stars, she’s been through it all.
  • To celebrate the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday on January 9, Insider has rounded up the most hilarious photos that prove the royal is just like the rest of us.
  • Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Kate Middleton may be a royal, but deep down, she’s just like the rest of us.

Arthur Edwards/ Pool/ AP Images

For starters, she’s partial to a bit of shopping.

Arthur Edwards/ Pool/ AP Images.

Her hair also isn’t immune to the forces of nature.

Star Max/ AP Images.

In fact, she’s suffered more than one windswept hair day.

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images.

The duchess is known to get competitive, especially when it comes to snowball fights with her husband …

John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William and Kate Middleton in the French Alps in 2016.

… or when she’s playing football.

Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Being a duchess doesn’t mean she escapes mum duty. Kate has seen her fair share of royal temper tantrums.

Chris Jackson/Getty ImagesKate Middleton and Princess Charlotte on an official visit to Poland and Germany in 2017.

But she also knows it’s ok to just laugh some things off.

Splash News

In her downtime, she’s been known to pull a pint …

CTR/ Star Max/ AP ImagesKate Middleton and Prince William at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast.

… or engage in some light reading.

David Goldman/ AP Photo.

She’s also been spotted brushing up on her geography skills.

AP Photo/ William West, Pool.

When the occasion calls for it, she’ll even take the bus.

Carl Court – Pool/Getty Images

Kate’s facial expression here is all of us — if we ever had the chance to meet a pop icon, that is.

Yui Mok/WPA Pool /Getty ImagesKate Middleton with Harry Styles and Simon Cowell at The Royal Variety Performance in 2014.

She’s not afraid to embrace her inner child …

Kensington Palace

… And royal etiquette goes out the window when it comes to dining with farm animals.

Star Max/ AP Images.

She struggled to hide her facial expression while watching the Men’s Finals at Wimbledon 2019.

Kawai Tang/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince William appeared far more composed.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

It’s hard to remain regal while the world is watching. Happy birthday, Kate!

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Read more:

These are the 3 best photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2019, according to their photographer

THEN AND NOW: How Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and other royals have changed over the past decade

Kate Middleton wore a $US2,000 floral Emilia Wickstead dress for Mary Berry’s Christmas special. Here are 13 of her best floral looks, ranked by price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.