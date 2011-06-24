Senator Who Voted For Dodd-Frank Sends Out Email About How Anti-Regulation He Is

Scott Brown, one of the Senators who had the power to kill Dodd-Frank, but didn’t, is now emailing people saying that he’s for less regulation.



The Wall Streeter who sent us this email pointed out the incongruity between what Brown says and this article.

Brown approved Dodd-Frank, which everyone on Wall Street hates. So where exactly is the evidence of his anti-regulatory stance?

Here’s the email he’s sending around –

———————-

From: Scott Brown <XXXXXXXXXXXX>

Date: Mon, Jun 20, 2011 at 3:45 PM

Subject: Third Consecutive

To: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Dear XXXXXXXXX,

Sal DiMasi, the former Speaker of the Massachusetts House, was found guilty last week in federal court on corruption charges.

Former speaker DiMasi is the third consecutive speaker to be indicted and this is sadly how people have come to view our politicians in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts political machine is as strong as ever and it’s clear that they want more power and influence. Liberal special interest groups have already spent over $1.5 million attacking my fiscally conservative record of lower taxes and less regulation on businesses.

I’m a strong believer that cutting wasteful spending, reducing taxes, and empowering businesses to create jobs is the right course to follow.

Please donate $50, $25, $15 or even $5 right now to help us build a strong coalition for the 2012 campaign. Click here: http://www.scottbrown.com/donate#fid=FUND21873&sc=IP010F

Thank you for your support.

Your Senator, Scott Brown

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.