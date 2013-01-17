Manti Te'o's Fake Dead Girlfriend Inspires Hilarious Tweets

Julie Bort

So, Notre Dame’s star linebacker Manti Te’o had a girlfriend. And she died. Sort of.

It turns out the the girl wasn’t real, so neither was her tragic death. Plus, Te’o claims he didn’t even know that his girlfriend was fake, because it was an online relationship. He says he was the victim of “someone’s sick joke,” and that he’s feeling humiliated.

This is a story made for the witty people on Twitter if ever there was one.

In the first hour after Deadspin broke the news about the fake dead girlfriend there were 160,000 tweets about it, say the folks at Keyhole who monitor this sort of thing.

Here’s a few of the funniest ones:

 

 

 

 

 

 

