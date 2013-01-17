Manti Te'o's Fake Dead Girlfriend Inspires Hilarious Tweets

So, Notre Dame’s star linebacker Manti Te’o had a girlfriend. And she died. Sort of.



It turns out the the girl wasn’t real, so neither was her tragic death. Plus, Te’o claims he didn’t even know that his girlfriend was fake, because it was an online relationship. He says he was the victim of “someone’s sick joke,” and that he’s feeling humiliated.

This is a story made for the witty people on Twitter if ever there was one.

In the first hour after Deadspin broke the news about the fake dead girlfriend there were 160,000 tweets about it, say the folks at Keyhole who monitor this sort of thing.

Here’s a few of the funniest ones:

Let those of you that haven’t made up a fake twitter-girlfriend and killed her off cast the first stones. #MantiTeo — Jeff Lind (@jefflind) January 16, 2013

At least my girlfriend, Halle Berry, is real. It’s just the relationship that’s imaginary. #MantiTeo — Phil Taylor (@SI_PhilTaylor) January 16, 2013

my mum is mad at me because my fake girlfriend isn’t jewish #MantiTeo @jewboyproblems — Jon Brodo(@jonbrodo17) January 16, 2013

I miss the good ole days when guys met their fake girlfriend at camp. #mantiteo — Lindsay Smith (@LindsaySmith84) January 17, 2013

I was never that creative. All my fake girlfriends just went to another high school. #MantiTeo m.deadspin.com/5976517/manti-… — Ben Davis (@bendavisradio) January 17, 2013

RT @si_philtaylorThe family of Lennay Kekua asks that you respect their non-existence during this trying time. #MantiTeo — Roxy Bernstein (@roxybernstein) January 17, 2013

