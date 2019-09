London-based writer James Veitch got a request from an email scammer, posing as a female friend and asking him to wire some money, and decided to bite, with hilarious results. He sent the transcripts to David Pogue who, thank God, ran them.



Highlights include Veitch asking “how was I as a lover?” and asking for a poem.

It’s hilarious.

