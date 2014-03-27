Every Corporate Stock-Footage Cliche You've Ever Seen Stuffed Into One Hilarious Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The stock footage company Dissolve Footage made a hilarious video that perfectly skewers all of the tired tropes brands use in their advertisements, including how they use stop-motion video of cars zooming across a highway to show things being done efficiently, and shots of rushing water to imply the company cares about the environment. The video is titled “This Is A Generic Brand Video,” and its script comes from a satirical poem of the same name by Kendra Eash. It was made entirely with stock footage.

Taco Bell and DigitasLBi are promoting the former’s new breakfast menu by giving out 1,000 burner phones to people across the country that will send text messages informing the participants of missions to complete in order to win prizes and get breakfast.

Google’s pursuit of brand dollars continues with the hire of Unilever’s Debbie Weinstein, most recently the conglomerate’s VP of global media. Adweek reports that Weinstein, currently based in London, will join Google’s European team.

Digiday has a fun little story about people on Twitter who get confused for brands because they use handles like @subaru and @chipotle. (Nothing will ever be funnier than the time Netflix decided to split part of its business into a new brand called Qwikster, only to find out the corresponding Twitter account was owned by a dude who pretty much exclusively used the platform to talk about smoking weed.)

LinkedIn vp-marketing and digital commerce Bob Kupbens is leaving the company to work at Apple, Ad Age reports.

Facebook purchased Oculus VR, a tech startup that makes virtual reality headsets, for $US2 billion.

VSA Partners hired Bob Winter to be partner and executive creative director. Winter was previously executive creative director at CP+B’s Miami office.

AT&T executive vice president of legislative affairs James Cicconi clapped back at Netflix CEO Reed Hastings after the latter said that if internet service providers like AT&T and Comcast charged Netflix extra to stream its content, the practice would violate net neutrality. In a post written at AT&T’s public policy blog, Cicconi said people who don’t subscribe to Netflix shouldn’t have to pay for it when AT&T inevitably needs to raise prices to cover the increased costs of delivering Netflix’s streaming video.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

