Hilarious Parody Shows What Those Facebook 'Look Back' Videos Really Look Like

Because Facebook celebrated its 10th birthday this week, the social network allowed you to watch your very own personalised “look back” video that showcased things like your first profile photo and your most popular pictures and status updates.

For some, the look back is more horrifying than heartwarming.

This parody video, created by Stephen Parkhurst, shows what those videos should really look like.

Highlights: remembering when annoying family members joined the site, or that time you got into a political argument with an old classmate! Fun!

Check out the hilarious “Facebook: An Honest Look Back” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

