Canadian cartoonist John Atkinson publishes the entertaining cartoon blog Wrong Hands, where he has a little fun with word play and life.

His most recent effort, Anatomy of Songs, tickled Business Insider’s fancy and he’s kindly allowed us to share it with you. You can also follow John’s cartoons on Facebook.

