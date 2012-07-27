Easily The Most Hilarious Analysis Of Sandy Weill's 'Break-Up The Banks' Comment We've Read In The Last 32 Hours

Photo: Flickr/Xenotar28

We will never get tired of things like this.New York Magazine’s Daily Intel had the completely ingenious idea of rounding up all the clever similes and metaphors commentators are using to describe Sandy Weill’s about-face on the ‘supermarket’ Wall Street bank concept.



And while we don’t want to steal their thunder, one Daily Intel commenter made up such a hilarious simile that we had to share it.

Thanks Daily Intel, seriously.

Here’s the comment from reader BombTom:

“This is like Johnny Appleseed waking up one morning and saying ‘Where’d all these motherf*cking apple trees come from?'”

