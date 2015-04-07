17 hilarious e-book covers people have actually submitted on Amazon

Some people should be

very grateful that everyone knows the old saying, “Never judge a book by its cover.”

The genius behind the Tumblr blog Kindle Cover Disasters has collected and curated a bunch of the most hilariously awful Kindle cover art on Amazon.com.

Although he asked to remain anonymous, he told Business Insider that what started as shock and disbelief at the range of bad artwork turned into a deep appreciation.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

