Hilaria Baldwin says Alec Baldwin shushed and told her to ‘keep it down’ when she was in labor with their son Rafa

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married since 2012. Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin said Alec Baldwin shushed her and told her to “keep it down” during labor.

The mother of six said in her Instagram stories that her husband “realized he sounded like an ass.”

She said the shushing happened while she was giving birth to their son Rafa and he was on the phone.

Hilaria Baldwin said Alec Baldwin shushed her and told her to “keep it down” during labor while reacting to a tabloid article on her Instagram stories on Monday.

The mother of six reposted a screenshot of a Mirror article with a headline claiming that a woman knew her marriage was over when her husband told her to “shush during labor.”

“Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa,” Hilaria wrote on top of the screenshot, before quoting her husband as saying: “Shush! Can you keep it down?” while he was on the phone during the birth on June 17, 2015. Their son, Rafael “Rafa” Thomas, is now 6.

Hilaria said Alec ‘realized he sounded like an ass’ after shushing her during labor. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the New York Ph, @hilariabaldwin

“The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an ass and he cowered,” she added. The yoga instructor, who found herself facing controversial claims that she misled the public about her national identity in December 2020, then said she “kept the marriage.”

“Went on to have 522 babies after,” she joked, adding that she permitted him into the room again after she got the epidural. In addition to Rafa, the couple have five other children: Carmen Gabriela, 8; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5; Romeo Alejandro David, 3; Eduardo “Edu” Pau Lucas, 1; and Lucia Baldwin, who is almost 10 months old.

In follow-up stories while promoting the luxury baby product brand Noble Newborn, Hilaria said her husband “pays for shushing” her in labor by cleaning every baby bottle in the house.

“Just kidding.. that never happens. Perhaps he can start now,” she added. “Also not joking: Alec, roll up those sleeves and get ready to scrub in style,” Hilaria wrote in her next story.

Hilaria poked fun at the anecdote in follow-up Instagram stories. @hilariabaldwin

Hilaria has been at her husband’s side since a Colt revolver he was holding on the set of his film “Rust” discharged, killing the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza.

The actor later told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos he hadn’t pulled the trigger, contrary to police reports, and was unaware that the gun was loaded with a live bullet.

In November, Hilaria called out paparazzi for chasing and neglecting their privacy during the aftermath of the incident.

At the time, Insider reported that Hilaria spoke via her Instagram stories on behalf of her family: “We have been chased around in cars — with our children. Several scary moments…this is dangerous.”

Representatives for Hilaria Baldwin did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.