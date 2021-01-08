Hilaria Baldwin's rep pushes back on report that she lost brand partnership amid Spanish heritage scandal

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Hilaria Baldwin attends the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 Museum Gala on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York.

Following a Page Six report that says Hilaria Baldwin “has started to lose brand partnerships in the wake of her Spanish Heritage scandal,” a representative for the celebrity told Insider this is not true.

Page Six reported that Cuties Baby Care had ended Baldwin’s brand partnership, which included sponsor posts on Instagram.

“Hilaria’s partnership with Cutie’s was a six month contract that ran from July through December,” a representative for Baldwin told Insider via email.

“The agreement expired at the end of December after all contractual obligations were filled. The agreement was not terminated early,” the rep added.

For its part, Cuties said in a statement to the Post: “In response to the inquires [sic] we have received, we would like to inform all of our loyal Cuties followers that Hilaria’s partnership with Cuties Baby Care ended at the end of 2020.”

This latest comes after Baldwin was accused by critics on social media of pretending to be from Spain. The yoga instructor and author, who was born in Boston, also seemingly led people to believe she had Spanish heritage, often speaking with a Spanish accent.

The New York Post reported Thursday that the “37-year-old has started to lose brand partnerships in the wake of her Spanish heritage scandal,” claiming that Cuties Baby Care, a company aimed at babies with sensitive skin, according to its website, “will no longer be working with the mum of five.”

The news comes after Baldwin was accused by social media critics of pretending to be Spanish and of Spanish heritage. The yoga instructor and author also seemingly led people to believe she had Spanish heritage, a claim she has denied, often speaking with a Spanish accent.

In a statement to Page Six, Cuties Baby Care said the following:

“In response to the inquires [sic] we have received, we would like to inform all of our loyal Cuties followers that Hilaria’s partnership with Cuties Baby Care ended at the end of 2020. We thank Hilaria for the support she provided in 2020 and wish her, and her family, continued health and happiness in the New Year.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin pose at the opening night of the revival of Ivo van Hove’s ‘West Side Story’on Broadway at The Broadway Theatre on February 20, 2020, in New York City.

Still, a rep for Baldwin said Thursday that the partnership ending was in no relationship to the recent controversy.

“Hilaria’s partnership with Cutie’s was a six-month contract that ran from July through December,” a representative for Baldwin told Insider via email. “The agreement expired at the end of December after all contractual obligations were filled. The agreement was not terminated early.”

When Insider reached out to Cutie’s Baby Care for comment Thursday, a rep for the company shared a statement with Insider that had many similarities to Baldwin’s rep.

It read in full, “Hilaria’s partnership with Cuties Baby Care was a six-month contract that ran from July through December. The agreement expired at the end of December after all contractual obligations were filled. We thank Hilaria for the support she provided in 2020 and wish her, and her family, continued health and happiness in the New Year.”

As recently as last October, Baldwin was posting “paid partnership” videos with Cuties Baby Care on Instagram to her nearly 900,000 followers.

Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, recently came under scrutiny after a viral Twitter thread brought attention to her history of misleading statements about her family background.

Baldwin (born Hillary Thomas to white American parents) is not from Spain, as many public statements led people to believe. Instead, she was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.

For a full timeline of Baldwin’s contradictory public life, and how it became a dramatic controversy in the final week of 2020, read Insider’s report here.

