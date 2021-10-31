Hilaria Baldwin is afraid Alec Baldwin will develop PTSD from ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin spook to reporters in Vermont on Saturday. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin spoke to reporters in Vermont on Saturday.

Hilaria told the New York Post that she wanted to “limit” Alec’s PTSD.

Alec fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming “Rust.”

Hilaria Baldwin said she’s concerned her husband, Alec Baldwin, will develop post-traumatic stress disorder following the shooting on the “Rust” set that killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.

After the fatal shooting on October 21, Hilaria told the New York Post that she took the couple’s six children and drove to Vermont from their New York City home. She added that she drove for an entire day to find somewhere away from the public.

“I didn’t know where I was going, I just drove,” Hilaria, 37, said. “I just drove around and around and around with my kids.”

Hilaria said she wants to protect Alec from public criticism regarding his involvement in the incident and keep their children away from the media. She fears that Alec may develop PTSD as a result.

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

“I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death,” Hilaria told the outlet. “Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD.”

“You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet,” she continued.

When asked if Alec would continue to act in the future, Hilaria told the New York Post that it was unclear.

“He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” Hilaria said. “It’s an awful thing that happened. Alec feels awful.”

While in Vermont, Hilaria also criticized the paparazzi for not knowing Hutchins’ name.

“Halyna, her name is Halyna! If you’re spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name. Her name is Halyna,” she said.

Hilaria previously spoke out in support of Alec with an Instagram post writing, “There are no words because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident.”

Alec also spoke to reporters in Vermont and made his first public statement regarding the “Rust” shooting.

“A woman died. She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director,” Alec said.

“We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened,” he continued. “There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode.”