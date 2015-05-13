This is one of the most dangerous parts of China's Great Wall

The Jian Kou, built in 1368 during the Ming Dynasty, is regarded as one of the most dangerous sections of the Great Wall of China. It’s challenging terrain because it hasn’t been reconstructed and the stones have been known to tumble down the steep mountains.

Here, a couple of hikers try to find a path through it.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and BON TV.

