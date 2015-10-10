4 hikers plummeted into a river after a bridge snapped -- and the footage is terrifying

Four hikers are lucky to be alive after a bridge in New Zealand collapsed and sent them plummeting thirty feet into the river below.

Yes, you read that right.

Thirty feet!

And they caught the whole thing on camera.

Luckily, nobody was seriously injured, the New Zealand Herald reports.

Here’s what the bridge looked like after it snapped.

The bridge, better known as Hopuruahine Suspension Bridge, is part of a popular tourist hiking trail overlooking 2200 year old Lake

Waikaremoana. According to the New Zealand Department of Conservation, the bridge’s last safety inspection was in September 2014.

In the start of the video, you can see the four hikers stepping onto the bridge, which is supposed to be able to hold up to ten people.



At first, everything seems to be going fine.



But then, the bridge snaps and the hikers tumble toward the river below. It’s terrifying.



Absolutely terrifying. You can even see the camera, and the hikers, going underwater in the understandably shaky footage.



Check out the entire video here or below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Officials are looking into what caused the accident, the New Zealand Herald also reported.

H/T Esquire

