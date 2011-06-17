Hijinx In Empty Dallas Terminal

Photo: Jaunted

We’ve all dreamed of it. What would we do if we had an entire shopping mall, office building, or airport terminal to ourselves? The latter recently became a reality for Joe Ayala and Larry Chen.The two were stranded overnight in an empty terminal at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport after their connecting flight was cancelled. Rather than read or catch a few Z’s, the pair decided to have some fun with Ayala’s camera.



A video titled “Stuck” was posted to Vimeo on Monday night. In it, the pair are shown wheelchair racing, PA system beatboxing, and even sneaking a beer from a closed airport bar.

While some find humour in the hijinx, others are raising major security concerns. Though both cleared a TSA checkpoint to get into the terminal, their overnight party seemed to go completely unnoticed by airport security.

Watch the video here.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

STUCK from Joe Ayala on Vimeo.

Editor’s note: Jalopnik’s Matt Hardigree explains how Ayala and Chen filmed their night in the airport.

Search millions of discounted airline tickets at CheapOair and save on your next trip. Now you can also search and book flights on the go with the free CheapOair Flight Search iPhone app,

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.