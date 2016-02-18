Meet Hijarbie, the doll that's heating up Instagram

Recent pharmacology school graduate and director of a lifestyle brand, Haneefah Adam, designs clothes and headscarves for dolls as a passion project. In the two months since she launched her Instagram page, Hijarbie, about a doll who wears the Muslim veil, she has gained 38,000 followers.

