Meet Hijarbie, the doll that's heating up Instagram

Recent pharmacology school graduate and director of a lifestyle brand, Haneefah Adam, designs clothes and headscarves for dolls as a passion project. In the two months since she launched her Instagram page, Hijarbie, about a doll who wears the Muslim veil, she has gained 38,000 followers.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.