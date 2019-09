Cheeky stuff from Gonzalo Higuain in Real Madrid’s 6-2 drubbing of Dinamo Zagreb yesterday.



Higuain put Madrid up 3-0 after eight minutes with a delicate chip of the keeper.

No, it’s not a screamer from 30 yards out, but it’s just as skillful.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.