Photo Captures Stunning Highway Tribute To Fallen Arizona Firefighter

The photo at right was posted to the Glendale, Ariz. Fire Department’s Facebook page.



It shows the widow of Sean Misner, one of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished when a wildfire turned out of control, driving her late husband’s ashes to his hometown of San Ynez, Calif, in Misner’s truck.

The department says regional fire departments placed personnel at every overpass she drove under in tribute to Misner’s sacrifice.

Distance from Glendale to San Ynez: approximately 500 miles.

Chills.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.