Florida Highway Ablaze As F-22 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Tyndall Air Force Base

Photo: Lockheed Martin

An F-22 has crashed near Tyndall Air Force Base, and Hazmat teams have been called to Highway 98, which pedestrians on the ground report is covered in flames.Authorities have closed the highway down to traffic.



Tyndall AFB is located 12 miles east of Panama City, Florida, and is home to about three thousand people.

A spokesman at the air base confirmed to WJHD Channel 7 that it was in fact an F-22, and the pilot ejected safely from the crash.

The F-22 has had a troubled development and fielding history, plagued by problems with pilot ventilation systems.

Some pilots even came forward and spoke publicly about their hesitation to fly the plane.

NOW SEE: These were the last moments F-22 pilot Jeff Haney’s life >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.