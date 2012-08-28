Here's Google's Latest Apple TV Killer

Photo: Highsense

Google and Hisense announced a new set top box powered by Google TV today called the Hisense Pulse.The Hisense Pulse is similar in size and shape to popular streaming boxes like the Roku and Apple TV, but will run Google’s Android-based Google TV software. The Pulse will also have a USB port so you can load your own digital music, movie, and photo files.



It’ll be available in November for less than $99, which is the same price as the Apple TV.

