Conan O'Brien's '60 Minutes' Interview Gave CBS A Huge Ratings Boost

Conan O’Brien’s much talked about appearance on “60 Minutes” last night was more than just a PR boost offering up the late night host’s first TV interview since his tumultuous split with NBC back in January.



According to Broadcasting & Cable, it also gave CBS 13.34 million viewers during the 7 p.m time slot, which in turn earned “60 Minutes” its highest ratings since April 11 in several key demographics: adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

If you haven’t seen the interview yet, it’s embedded below. But here are the highlights:

“I got very depressed at times. It was like a marriage breaking up suddenly, violently, quickly, and I was just trying to figure out what happened. When we started putting this tour together, I started feeling better almost immediately.”

On the possiblity of Leno taking his spot when he was still hosting the Tonight Show: “I’m a paranoid person, and I think I’m the kind of person that can come up with lots of negative scenarios. But I remembered thinking that seemed like a stretch, even for me.”

“If they wanted me to leave. *Thumbs up* It worked!”

Conan’s wife: “This was just really really hard for him. It was watching someone’s heart get broken.”

On whether or not Jay Leno has reached out to him: “No… I do not think I’ll be hearing from him.”

“Here’s what I can say- I’m happy with my decision. I sleep well at night. And I hope he’s happy with his decision.”

On the Tonight Show losing money for the first time ever: “I honestly don’t see how that’s possible. It’s really not possible. It is impossible.”

On his new show on TBS: “I do not look down my nose at cable. And I think anyone who does isn’t paying attention to television these days.”

