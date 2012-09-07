25 Things We Learned From SEAL Book 'No Easy Day'

Photo: ISAF Media via Flickr

Former SEAL Team 6 operative Matt Bissonnette’s book on the Bin Laden raid, No Easy Day, came out Tuesday and we’ve read the whole thing.The 300-page book contains few major revelations, but it is an engaging read full of details we hadn’t heard before.



