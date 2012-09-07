25 Things We Learned From SEAL Book 'No Easy Day'

Photo: ISAF Media via Flickr
Former SEAL Team 6 operative Matt Bissonnette’s book on the Bin Laden raid, No Easy Day, came out Tuesday and we’ve read the whole thing.The 300-page book contains few major revelations, but it is an engaging read full of details we hadn’t heard before.
Bissonnette first learned of the possible bin Laden raid from a landscape guy he shared with his boss
The bin Laden compound was beneath a helicopter flight path so Team 6's arrival would not cause much of a stir
Glow sticks invisible to the naked eye were used in the bin Laden raid to communicate among Team 6 members
'We never got the call to have a beer at the White House. I remember I brought it up a few months later to Walt. we'd just come back from the range and we were walking back to the team room.
'Hey, did you ever hear anything about that beer?' I asked.
Walt's smirk was back.
You believed that shit,' he said. 'I bet you voted for change too, sucker.'
From No Easy Day by 'Mark Owen'.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.